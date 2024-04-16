Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said Tuesday that Eason (lower leg) is on track to be available for training camp, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston.

Eason underwent surgery in March to treat a benign growth in his lower leg but is expected to make a full recovery by the time training camp rolls around in the fall. In 22 appearances last season, Eason averaged 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 21.8 minutes. The 22-year-old is a versatile prospect on both ends of the floor, but with other young options in the frontcourt such as Jabari Smith, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, Eason may struggle to win playing time.