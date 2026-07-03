Rockets' Tari Eason: Staying with Rockets

Eason agreed to a five-year, $81.5 million deal (fully guaranteed) to remain in Houston, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Eason was selected by the Rockets with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Since then, the 25-year-old appeared in 221 regular-season games for Houston, averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 steals over 23.6 minutes. Eason was on the radar of a few teams around the NBA, especially the Lakers. However, he will remain in Houston, where he will likely see most of his minutes off the bench. Eason isn't the most consistent scorer. Injuries have also been an issue. Still, he has value due to his defensive prowess and abilities on the glass, which should come in handy for a Rockets team looking to win a championship.