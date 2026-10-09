Eason posted 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Eason led all scorers with 20 points and finished one rebound shy of Alperen Sengun for the game high in boards. The 2022 No. 17 overall pick signed a five-year extension this offseason after averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 23.6 minutes across 221 regular-season appearances. With Houston's frontcourt nearly identical to last season, Eason is expected to serve as the primary backup behind Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith in 2026-27.