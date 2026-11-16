Eason closed with 25 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Sunday's 147-119 victory over the Wizards.

Eason matched Kevin Durant for second on Houston in scoring while delivering one of his most efficient offensive performances of the season. His 30-minute workload was encouraging for a player whose fantasy appeal has often depended on receiving enough opportunities alongside the Rockets' established starters. Eason's combination of rebounding, defensive versatility and improving perimeter shooting gives him considerable upside, and performances like Sunday's strengthen his case for consistent playing time even when Houston is at full strength. He's scored in double digits in three of his last four appearances while averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game over that stretch.