Eason logged nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Timberwolves.

Eason turned in another decent performance, maintaining top-100 value despite inconsistent playing time. At this stage, his minutes seem to be dictated by who is and isn't available on any given night, making him a somewhat flighty asset. With that said, he is making the most of his time on the floor, averaging 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.9 three-pointers and 2.3 combined steals and blocks. He's picked up at least one steal or block in all nine of his outings this season.