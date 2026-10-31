Eason posted 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-111 loss to the Mavericks.

It was the first double-double of the season for Eason, who continues to see a big workload in the frontcourt while Steven Adams (calf) and now Alperen Sengun (back) are on the shelf. Both big men are expected to return in the near future, but Eason's role on the second unit should be fairly secure even when the roster is at full strength. Through six games this season, the fifth-year forward is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 boards, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 24.8 minutes a contest.