Eason contributed 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Monday's 109-93 victory over Boston.

Eason made an impact on both ends of the floor, knocking down three triples while matching Alperen Sengun for the team lead in blocks. He also played more minutes than starting guard Amen Thompson, continuing to carve out a substantial role off the bench. Eason's combination of perimeter shooting and defensive production gives him intriguing fantasy upside, particularly if his playing time remains near 30 minutes.