Eason is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Miami, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Amen Thompson (knee) sidelined, Eason will step into the starting five for the second time this season. In his previous start Oct. 28 at Milwaukee, the LSU product recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes. Through 14 appearances, Eason is averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.8 minutes per tilt.