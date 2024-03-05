The Rockets announced Tuesday that Eason underwent successful surgery to treat a benign growth in his lower leg, and he's expected to make a full recovery in approximately four months.

As expected, Eason will miss the remainder of the regular season after undergoing surgery, but he should be back to full strength this summer and be available for training camp in the fall. The 2022 No. 17 overall pick finishes his second season in the NBA with averages of 9.8 points (46/36/64 shooting splits), 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks in 21.8 minutes per game, which are nearly identical to his numbers as a rookie. Eason is a promising young player, but the Rockets also have Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore as ascending frontcourt options, limiting Eason's fantasy value in 2024-25.