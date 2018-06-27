Seth Curry: Fully healthy heading into free agency

Curry (leg), who's an unrestricted free agent, has been medically cleared for full basketball-related activities for the last month, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Curry missed the entire 2017-18 campaign due to a leg injury, which he eventually had surgery on in February. However, the season prior, Curry had his best year as a professional, averaging 12.8 points, 2.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 29.0 minutes. The 27-year-old guard shot 42.5 percent from deep that season and now that he's back to full strength, the sharp-shooting Curry should field plenty of interest heading into unrestricted free agency. He's proven he can be a capable starter in the backcourt, though Curry's role, as well as his fantasy potential, all depend on where he eventually lands as a free agent.