Seth Curry: Fully healthy heading into free agency
Curry (leg), who's an unrestricted free agent, has been medically cleared for full basketball-related activities for the last month, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Curry missed the entire 2017-18 campaign due to a leg injury, which he eventually had surgery on in February. However, the season prior, Curry had his best year as a professional, averaging 12.8 points, 2.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 29.0 minutes. The 27-year-old guard shot 42.5 percent from deep that season and now that he's back to full strength, the sharp-shooting Curry should field plenty of interest heading into unrestricted free agency. He's proven he can be a capable starter in the backcourt, though Curry's role, as well as his fantasy potential, all depend on where he eventually lands as a free agent.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Undergoing season-ending surgery•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Remains without firm timetable•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Sidelined through January•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Still not timetable•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: No timetable for return•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...