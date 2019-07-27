Shelvin Mack: Heads to Italy

Mack signed a two-year contract Thursday with Italian club Olimpia Milano, Eurohoops.net reports.

The 29-year-old will head to Europe for the first time after an eight-year run in the NBA that included stops with seven organizations. After averaging 7.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game over 57 appearances between the Hornets and Grizzlies in 2018-19, Mack failed to attract much interest from teams in free agency this offseason. He'll thus continue his career overseas, though he could make the jump back to the NBA at some point if a team is interested in bringing him in as a backup point guard.