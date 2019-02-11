Hornets' Shelvin Mack: Ready to make debut

Mack will be available to make his Hornets debut Monday against the Pacers, freelance sports writer Mark Montieth reports.

Mack hasn't had time to go through a formal practice with his new team, but he'll be cleared to play nonetheless after taking part in morning shootaround. The Hornets could look to Mack to fill in as their backup point guard Monday with Tony Parker (back) sidelined, but he'll likely drop to third on the depth chart once Parker is ready to play again.