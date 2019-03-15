Hornets' Shelvin Mack: Inactive Friday
Mack is listed as inactive for Friday's game against Washington.
Mack hasn't played in 10 straight contests, so this update doesn't come as a shock. He's averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds over 55 games this season.
More News
-
Hornets' Shelvin Mack: Scoreless in 12 minutes•
-
Hornets' Shelvin Mack: Ready to make debut•
-
Hornets' Shelvin Mack: Scooped up by Charlotte•
-
Hawks' Shelvin Mack: Traded to Hawks, cut loose•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Struggles in move to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Strong outing in spot start•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...