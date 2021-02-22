Thornwell was waived by the Pelicans on Monday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Thornwell joined the Pelicans for the NBA season restart in Orlando bubble last summer before re-upping with the team on a one-year deal prior to the 2020-21 campaign. The former South Carolina standout appeared in 11 games this season, totaling 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals in 53 minutes.