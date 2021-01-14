Thornwell will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
The 26-year-old has only 10 minutes to his name this season, but he'll enter the lineup Wednesday with Lonzo Ball (knee) and Eric Bledsoe (eye) not available. Thornwell has appeared in only four games over the past two seasons.
More News
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Clear of injury report•
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Still out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Back with Pelicans•
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Dishes out seven dimes•
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Signs on with New Orleans•