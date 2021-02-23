Pointer recorded 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks over 31 minutes in Monday's 100-91 loss to Westchester.

Pointer wasn't very efficient from the floor Monday, but he still posted a double-digit scoring total during the loss to the Knicks. He's started each of the first eight games of the season, averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 28.9 minutes per contest.