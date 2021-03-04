Pointer didn't play in Wednesday's 103-97 loss to Delaware due to a left hand injury.
Pointer had started all 12 games for the Charge to begin the season prior to Wednesday's matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
