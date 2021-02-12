Pointer tallied six points (2-10 FG FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-102 G League loss to Memphis.

Pointer had a rough shooting night and struggled some with five turnovers but still managed to contribute in other categories. The 28-year-old was named to the G League All-Defensive First Team last season but has not yet appeared in an NBA game.