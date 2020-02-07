Sir'Dominic Pointer: Does some of everything in loss
Pointer scored 11 points, (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six rebounds, three assists and two steals in Thursday's loss to Maine.
It was Pointer's first game scoring in double-digits in his last three contests. He is averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds across 31 games this season.
