Play

Pointer scored 11 points, (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six rebounds, three assists and two steals in Thursday's loss to Maine.

It was Pointer's first game scoring in double-digits in his last three contests. He is averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds across 31 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories