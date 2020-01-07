Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Back in starting role
Forbes is starting Monday's game against Milwaukee, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Forbes came off the bench Saturday against the Bucks and was held to eight points in 20 minutes of action. He'll return to his usual starting role in San Antonio's second straight matchup with Milwaukee.
