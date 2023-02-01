Forbes (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Golden State.
Forbes recently picked up a right ankle sprain and will miss at least one contest. However, his absence shouldn't impact Minnesota's rotation, as he hasn't seen game action since Jan. 11.
