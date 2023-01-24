Forbes (illness) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Houston.
Forbes was added to the injury report Sunday due to an illness, but he'll be available off the bench if needed. He hasn't had much of an impact within Minnesota's rotation of late, as his last action dates back to Jan. 11 against Detroit.
