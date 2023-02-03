Forbes (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Magic.
Forbes continues to deal with a right ankle sprain, but his potential absence shouldn't impact Minnesota's rotation, as he hasn't seen game action since Jan. 11.
