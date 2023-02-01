Forbes is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors due to a right ankle sprain.
It is unclear when Forbes suffered his ankle sprain, but his late addition to the injury report is a bad sign for his availability Wednesday. However, the 29-year-old guard's potential absence shouldn't affect Minnesota's rotation, as Forbes hasn't played since Jan. 11.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Available Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Dealing with illness•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Good to go Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Questionable against Houston•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Available Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Status up in air for Friday•