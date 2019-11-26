Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Back to normal production
Forbes recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes during Monday's loss to the Lakers.
Forbes returned to his usual level of production after totaling just seven points combined over his past two outings. While the fourth-year guard's having a solid season, his shooting has slipped a bit since his breakout season a year ago. Through 18 games, Forbes' shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three -- both averages down nearly five percentage points from 2018-19.
More News
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Logs 19 points, seven dimes in loss•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Consistent scorer in recent games•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Hits four triples in Friday's loss•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Makes rare defensive contribution•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores nine points in 25 minutes•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores 20 points•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...