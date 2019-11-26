Forbes recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes during Monday's loss to the Lakers.

Forbes returned to his usual level of production after totaling just seven points combined over his past two outings. While the fourth-year guard's having a solid season, his shooting has slipped a bit since his breakout season a year ago. Through 18 games, Forbes' shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three -- both averages down nearly five percentage points from 2018-19.