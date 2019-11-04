Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Makes rare defensive contribution
Forbes posted 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 27 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 103-96 loss to the Lakers.
Forbes typically brings most of his value in the form of three-point production, but with his shot not falling Sunday, he ratcheted up his efforts on the defensive end. It's still best to look at his three-steal outing as a major outlier, considering he had recorded just one theft in the Spurs' other five contests this season.
