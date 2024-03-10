Coach Gregg Popovich noted Sunday that Osman (ankle) will miss two or three upcoming games "for sure," Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports

Osman returning Friday against Denver could be a realistic return date for the 28-year-old, with San Antonio appearing set to enter a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday without him. Malaki Branham has stepped up of late, averaging 20.3 points on 52.8 percent shooting off 13.3 shots per game across his last four contests. Dominick Barlow is on the rise in the frontcourt as well.