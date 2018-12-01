Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Assigned to G League
Metu was assigned to the G League on Saturday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Metu will be available for the Austin Spurs' game Saturday. He's also seen fair run in the NBA, totaling 27 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in 72 minutes.
