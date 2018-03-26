Spurs' Danny Green: Connects on three treys versus Bucks
Green scored 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Bucks.
Green struggled a big from the floor, but he was on from beyond the arc as he joined LaMarcus Aldridge as the only Spurs starters with more than 10 points. The swingman's struggles have been apparent of late, as this was actually his highest scoring output in 10 games. San Antonion desperately needs more from Green in the continued absence of Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps), but averages of 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season simply haven't gotten the job done.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...