Spurs' Danny Green: Connects on three treys versus Bucks

Green scored 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Bucks.

Green struggled a big from the floor, but he was on from beyond the arc as he joined LaMarcus Aldridge as the only Spurs starters with more than 10 points. The swingman's struggles have been apparent of late, as this was actually his highest scoring output in 10 games. San Antonion desperately needs more from Green in the continued absence of Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps), but averages of 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season simply haven't gotten the job done.