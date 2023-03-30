Graham posted 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-117 loss to the Jazz.

Graham had scored a total of just seven points in his past two games, but that cold stretch was more of a deviation from what has been the norm for him over the past couple of months. In 17 appearances since Feb. 10, Graham is averaging 14.2 points, 4.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest. However, Graham was more efficient than usual from the field Wednesday, connecting on half of his tries from the field and three of his seven from deep, both well above his season efficiency marks.