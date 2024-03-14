Watch Now:

Johnson (illness) will be available for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Johnson missed Tuesday's game against Houston due to illness, but he's completely off the injury report ahead of Friday's game. In his last outing against the Warriors on Monday, Johnson produced 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes.

