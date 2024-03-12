Johnson (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Rockets.
Johnson has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to a stomach illness. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Julian Champagnie and Jeremy Sochan are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Johnson's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Denver.
More News
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Dealing with stomach bug•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Scores 16 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Pops for 22 off bench•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Strong numbers from second unit•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Top producer off bench in loss•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Exits briefly with eye injury•