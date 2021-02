Samanic will start Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

The Spurs have an extensive injury report, and coach Gregg Popovich will opt to give second-year forward Samanic the nod while LaMarcus Aldridge comes off the bench during his first game back from a hip injury. Samanic had been putting up great numbers in the G League recently, as he's averaged 21.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.7 minutes.