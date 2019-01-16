Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Available to play Wednesday
Belinelli (knee) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
It's outstanding news for the veteran shooting guard, who missed Monday's contest against the Hornets due to a left knee bruise. Over the last three contests played, Belinelli is scorching opposing defenses, as he is averaging 19.0 points per game while going 12-of-17 from three-point range over the span. With Rudy Gay also back from injury, Belinelli will be competing with Gay and DeMar DeRozan for minutes at the forward position moving forward.
More News
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Going through morning shootaround•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Inactive Monday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Scores 24 points in 22 minutes•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Leads second unit in scoring•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Another strong effort Friday•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.