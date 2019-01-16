Belinelli (knee) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

It's outstanding news for the veteran shooting guard, who missed Monday's contest against the Hornets due to a left knee bruise. Over the last three contests played, Belinelli is scorching opposing defenses, as he is averaging 19.0 points per game while going 12-of-17 from three-point range over the span. With Rudy Gay also back from injury, Belinelli will be competing with Gay and DeMar DeRozan for minutes at the forward position moving forward.