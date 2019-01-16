Belinelli (knee) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

It's outstanding news for the veteran shooting guard, who missed Monday's contest against the Hornets due to a left knee bruise. Over the last three contests played, Belinelli is scorching opposing defenses, as he is averaging 19.0 points per game while going 12-of-17 from three-point range over the span. With Rudy Gay also back from injury, Belinelli will be competing with Gay and DeMar DeRozan for minutes at the forward position moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories