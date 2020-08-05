Belinelli (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Wednesday's 132-126 loss to the Nuggets.

Belinelli missed the last two games due to a sprained foot but was cleared to play in this one. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old shooting guard didn't end up seeing the court at all. Though the Spurs are still fighting for a playoff spot, coach Gregg Popovich has stated that the team is primarily focused on development. With Keldon Johnson playing at such a high level off the bench of late, it wouldn't be that surprising if Belinelli isn't part of the regular rotation for the remainder of the restart.