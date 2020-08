Belinelli (foot) will play Wednesday against the Nuggets, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

After missing the last two games with a sprained foot, Belinelli will be back in action Wednesday as the Spurs look to bounce back from their first loss in seeding play. In the opener against Sacramento, Belinelli played 15 minutes off the bench and finished with nine points (7-7 FT).