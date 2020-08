Belinelli (foot) will not play Monday against the 76ers, Jeff Garcia of News 4 in San Antonio reports.

A sprained left foot will keep Belinelli out for a second straight game as the Spurs play on the second half of a back-to-back set. He played 15 minutes off the bench in the opener on Friday, finishing with nine points behind a 7-of-7 performance at the free throw line.