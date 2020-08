Belinelli (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

The veteran suffered a sprained left foot during Friday's re-opener. With Bryn Forbes (quad) out, the Spurs will likely be shorthanded again in the backcourt. That should lead to extra minutes for Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Lonnie Walker. Keldon Johnson also saw 30 minutes in the opener.