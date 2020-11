Belinelli will play in Italy next season with Virtus Bologna, Jeff Garcia of Spurs Zone reports.

Belinelli will be returning to his home country after not receiving any NBA offers that were to his liking. So, the 34-year-old will go back to the team that he played for professionally at 16 years old. If this is the end of Belinelli's NBA career, his 1,216 made three-pointers rank 70th all-time in NBA history, and he won an NBA title with the Spurs in 2014.