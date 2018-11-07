Spurs' Pau Gasol: Out Wednesday

Gasol will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Heat due to a sore right foot, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

This is the first we are hearing about a foot injury for Gasol, so we do not know the severity of the issue. The most likely scenario is that the Spurs are just erring on the side of caution with the veteran big man in order to avoid a lingering issue. His absence should free up some extra minutes for Jakob Poeltl at to provide depth at center.