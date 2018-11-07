Spurs' Pau Gasol: Out Wednesday
Gasol will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Heat due to a sore right foot, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
This is the first we are hearing about a foot injury for Gasol, so we do not know the severity of the issue. The most likely scenario is that the Spurs are just erring on the side of caution with the veteran big man in order to avoid a lingering issue. His absence should free up some extra minutes for Jakob Poeltl at to provide depth at center.
More News
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.