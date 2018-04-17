Spurs' Pau Gasol: Turns in 12 points off bench in Game 2

Gasol supplied 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes in San Antonio's 116-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The veteran big man was a much-needed source of offense off the bench, with his scoring total serving as a second unit-high figure. Gasol has shot 60.0 percent in each of the first two games of the series, but a perfect showing from the free-throw line Monday allowed him to double up his point total from Game 1. With the Spurs in a 2-0 hole and looking for all the scoring they can find, Gasol could potentially see an expanded role in Thursday's pivotal Game 3.