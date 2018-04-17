Spurs' Pau Gasol: Turns in 12 points off bench in Game 2

Gasol supplied 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes in San Antonio's 116-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The veteran big man was a much-needed source of offense off the bench, with his scoring total serving as a second unit-high figure. Gasol has shot 60.0 percent in each of the first two games of the series, but a perfect showing from the free-throw line Monday allowed him to double up his point total from Game 1. With the Spurs in a 2-0 hole and looking for all the scoring they can find, Gasol could potentially see an expanded role in Thursday's pivotal Game 3.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories