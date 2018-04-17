Spurs' Pau Gasol: Turns in 12 points off bench in Game 2
Gasol supplied 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes in San Antonio's 116-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
The veteran big man was a much-needed source of offense off the bench, with his scoring total serving as a second unit-high figure. Gasol has shot 60.0 percent in each of the first two games of the series, but a perfect showing from the free-throw line Monday allowed him to double up his point total from Game 1. With the Spurs in a 2-0 hole and looking for all the scoring they can find, Gasol could potentially see an expanded role in Thursday's pivotal Game 3.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....