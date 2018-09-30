Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will start preseason opener

Gasol will start at center for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Heat, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Head coach Gregg Popovich hinted at potentially using more small-ball lineups during the upcoming campaign, which would likely feature LaMarcus Aldridge at center. However, for the team's first preseason game, it appears Gasol will stick in the starting five alongside Aldridge. That doesn't necessarily mean this will be the lineup that's featured once the regular season arrives and we could see additional combinations used over the final few preseason contests.