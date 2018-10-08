Spurs' Rudy Gay: Fills it up Sunday
Gay finished with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 preseason loss to Houston.
Gay moved back into the starting lineup Sunday and was able to do a bit of everything in his 25 minutes on the court. He has been arguably the most impressive Spurs player across their preseason so far and looks set to being the season as the starting small forward. He certainly doesn't possess the upside he once did but he is a very nice target late in drafts as a player who can contribute across the board without really hurting you anywhere.
