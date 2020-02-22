Spurs' Rudy Gay: Only 15 minutes Friday
Gay finished with four points (2-6 FG), four rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Friday's 113-104 victory over Utah.
Gay continues to trend in the wrong direction and has been outside the top-250 over the past two weeks. Gay is certainly no spring-chicken and the Spurs appear to be edging him out of the rotation more every week. There has been no indication his production is going to increase and he can be safely left on waivers in all competitive formats.
