Mamukelashvili chipped in 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 110-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Mamukelashvili fell one rebound short of his second straight double-double, starting the second half in place of Cedi Osman who left due to an ankle injury. If Osman misses additional time, Mamukelashvili could be worth considering as a late-season flier.