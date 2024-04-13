Mamukelashvili totaled 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Friday's 121-120 victory over the Nuggets.

Mamukelashvili made his third consecutive start in Friday's win over Denver. The 24-year-old big man recorded a season-high 21 points en route to his third double-double of 2023-24. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27.3 minutes across his four starts this season.