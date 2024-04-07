Share Video

Mamukelashvili will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Mamukelashvili made his first start of the season Friday, but he will shift back to a bench role with Keldon Johnson returning to the starting five. The 24-year-old pro has played well as of late, logging four straight double-digit scoring performances and averaging 7.0 rebounds per game over that stretch.

