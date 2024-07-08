San Antonio renounced their free agent rights on Mamukelashvili on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
The Spurs initially extended a qualifying offer to Mamukelashvili to make him a restricted free agent, giving them the ability to match opposing offers. However, the Spurs renouncing their free agent rights gives him the opportunity to negotiate elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent.
