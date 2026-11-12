Mamukelashvili chipped in 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 victory over the Bucks.

Mamukelashvili was red-hot off the bench, knocking down five triples while scoring 23 points in just 26 minutes. He finished with a team-high plus-21 among reserves and gave the Lakers a valuable floor-spacing option behind Walker Kessler. While this type of scoring isn't likely to be a nightly occurrence, Mamukelashvili could be worth a look in deeper formats for those needing threes from the frontcourt.