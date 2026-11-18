Mamukelashvili produced three points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 118-114 overtime win over the Hornets.

Mamukelashvili has cooled off considerably after posting consecutive 23-point performances, scoring just seven points on 3-for-16 shooting over his last two appearances. The veteran forward has missed all eight of his three-point attempts during that stretch after connecting on 10 triples across his previous two games. Despite his recent shooting struggles, his consistent role in the Lakers' rotation provides some fantasy appeal in deeper leagues.